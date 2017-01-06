Alex Rodman ready for a big month at Shrewsbury Town

Winger Alex Rodman is looking forward to a telling month after becoming Paul Hurst’s second Shrewsbury Town signing.

The 29-year-old moves to Town on a free transfer after leaving Notts County, the club he joined in the summer.

Rodman has been seen by Hurst as the answer to Town’s lack of width and the boss, who managed him at Grimsby Town, moved quickly to secure his services. The attacker has followed Town’s results with interest during recent weeks and acknowledges they have a vital few weeks ahead.

Hurst’s men are 23rd in League One ahead of a trip to drop zone rivals Swindon tomorrow.

“Games like Swindon are big for us, I think it’ll be a big month,” said Rodman

“Every game’s important now when you’re down there. But from what I’ve seen it’s a good squad, the quality’s good and we’ll be moving away from trouble. Ideally you always want to come fully fit and full of beans straight away but I’ll be giving 100 per cent whatever happens.”

Rodman, who will go into Hurst’s matchday squad tomorrow, added: “I’ll be working my hardest to get up to speed and where I want to be and where the management team know I can be.

“I’m looking forward to getting fit, working hard and getting in the team.”