January transfer window: Shrewsbury Town confirm signing of winger Alex Rodman

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the signing of 29-year-old winger Alex Rodman from Notts County.

Rodman has made the step up to League One for the first time in his career as Paul Hurst continues to reshape his squad during his first transfer window with Salop.

Joining on a free transfer, Rodman has signed an 18-month deal which will keep him at Salop until summer 2018.

Paul Hurst has been vocal in his search for wide players since taking the job at Greenhous Meadow, and Rodman fits the bill.

Hurst knows the winger from his time at Grimsby, where Rodman played during the 2013/14 season.

During his time at Notts County, the Solihull-based wide man scored once in 15 league starts.

His most productive season came with Gateshead, where he scored nine times before moving onto Newport County and then onto Notts County.