Bernard McNally: Swindon is a must-win clash for Shrewsbury Town

As the old football cliche goes, it’s a six-pointer for Shrewsbury Town away to Swindon on Saturday.

It’s a must-win for both sides, but particularly for Shrewsbury after three straight defeats and where they find themselves now, writes Bernard McNally.

But it’s a game they can get something from having had a run of matches against some of the top teams in the division.

Swindon are down there as well and it’s going to be a battle.

Hopefully we will see a debut for Town’s first signing of the January window, centre-half Aristote Nsiala, who arrived from Hartlepool.

I thought Town looked poor in defence on Monday and they needed somebody to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Fleetwood’s three central defenders were all 6ft 3in or 6ft 4in and very commanding and every time the ball went into the box they were heading or clearing it away.

That is something Shrewsbury will need on Saturday and why Paul Hurst has to bring him into the side.

As Nsiala arrived, Ivan Toney departed with his loan spell from Newcastle not being extended.

I think he wanted to return to to the Toon and I don’t think it was a crying shame he has gone back, he is a young player who has got a long way to go.

In two or three years time he could be a totally different player and a good striker.

I’m sure Paul will be looking for someone who can come in and get the goals, but we all know players like that cost a lot of money so it will be difficult. All Football League clubs are searching for someone who can put the ball in the net!

He might have to change things around and, you never know, he could stumble on a combination that works. I’ve said before that I am a fan of Shaun Whalley because he runs at defenders, and he may have to put him in a No.10 role and push Louis Dodds up front.

Shaun may be better off in that role and that could just be the spark Town need for the rest of the season.

Paul will want to make sure the performance is of the standard we had seen before Fleetwood.

Monday was disappointing, not only for the fans but for Paul himself.

The first half was really poor and the only good thing was that it was only 1-0 at the break because it could have been more.

The second half was a bit better but it couldn’t have been any worse than the first-half performance.

It’s frustrating because prior to that they had battled well against Bolton and Rochdale, only losing the latter to a goal that should never have been allowed.

There were positives although they didn’t come away with anything. At home as well there has been a big improvement with the way they have looked and, until losing to the Cod Army, not conceding a goal.

Paul will be trying to get back to that and it shouldn’t be difficult to raise the players. Hopefully they can get back on track and pick up a crucial three points.