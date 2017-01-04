Shrewsbury's Joe Riley well versed on fighting back

‘Minor setbacks lead to major comebacks’ is the motto that Joe Riley has come to live by.

The Town defender has endured a wretched time with injury problems that have curtailed a potentially exciting career.

Now, aged 25, the marauding right-back is seeking a first start since October 22 where Salop suffered a 4-2 home reversal to Northampton Town in the final game before Paul Hurst’s appointment.

Minor surgery on his troublesome knee followed in November after the Manchester-born and based former Bolton prodigy painfully pulled up in agony just two training sessions into Hurst’s reign.

But in a reasonably short career Riley has had his share of torrid experiences.

Riley was 19 when he made his Bolton bow in a Capital One Cup clash with Macclesfield. The youngster was well thought of after coming through the-then Premier League outfit’s academy.

He even made two top-flight starts and a 30-minute cameo from the bench at Old Trafford.

But his 2012/13 season was littered with setbacks before any hopes of making it with the Trotters were derailed in July 2013.

An otherwise insignificant pre-season clash with non-league Skelmersdale saw Riley damage his anterior cruciate ligament.

His side won 1-0 that day, with current League One star Josh Vela netting the winner.

But on Monday he featured from the bench for 35 minutes and looked fresh.

“I’ve had ones where I’ve been out for a year so I’m used to being in the gym, I know what it takes now,” said Riley. “It’s frustrating because you just want to be on the grass and showing everyone what you can do. It’s just a mindset change to come in and work hard and get back on the pitch.

“It’s the same knee where I’ve been injured in the past with big ones but I know what it takes now. I know my body a bit better and you just have to work hard – you can’t come in and have any off days.”

Riley had featured 16 times before surgery this season and was beginning to look at home. Hurst had admitted he liked what he saw of the defender in the brief time before his injury.

“It’s really frustrating, I’m not going to lie!” he said.

“Setbacks make for major comebacks and that’s what I believe.

“I’ve not missed a training session for the last 10 days to two weeks so I’m looking forward to the second half of the season now.