Ivan Toney backs Shrewsbury to climb table

Ivan Toney is sure Shrewsbury Town have what it takes to pull out of danger this season even without him leading the line.

The Newcastle United frontman saw his loan deal expire after Monday’s visit of Fleetwood.

The 20-year-old endured an up-and-down time with Shrews, where he netted seven goals. But his time also featured a dismissal, a further ban for collating 10 yellow cards and a seven-match barren run in front of goal.

Despite struggling for goals since Paul Hurst took over in October, the striker remained a favourite of Town’s new boss and was a regular in his starting line-up.

“The manager’s not changed things, it’s just about playing your game really,” said Toney.

“They’re a great bunch of lads and a great team there. The staff have always stuck together and they have a strong side.

“Everyone thinks and everyone knows they should be a lot higher. They’re down there at the moment and it’s only the players that can change it when they step over the white line, and I’m sure they’ll do that in the second part of the season.

“They’re a strong side and the main thing is that as long as everyone sticks together, then it (staying up) is achievable.

“If they get the wins and the luck on their side then who knows what they can achieve?”

Toney also tweeted yesterday: “I would like to thank everyone for making my time very enjoyable. Was a great experience.”