Shrewsbury Town fan reaction was deserved says Paul Hurst

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst had no qualms with the boos that rang around Greenhous Meadow as Salop fell to a third straight defeat.

Town’s 1-0 reversal against familiar foe Fleetwood – whom they met for the fourth time in 42 days – was greeted by jeers from the crowd.

The result kept Salop in League One’s bottom four, although just one point stands between them and safety.

The boss was totally accepting of the fans’ reaction.

“I’ve said from the start, whether they’re all my players or not – and clearly they’re not – I’m in charge of this football club,” said Hurst.

“It hurts when I see that. But I don’t think I try and kid people.

“There were one or two negatives in the Port Vale game that I didn’t think were warranted.

“But I can’t come out here and look you in the eye and say that the lads were brilliant and it was undeserved.

“And the players know that. If they’ve got an ounce of humility about them then they’ll go home and know that as a collective we weren’t good enough – I get that.”