January transfer window: Paul Hurst on Shrewsbury Town links with winger Jay Simpson

Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst has moved to cool speculation linking Salop with Leyton Orient forward, Jay Simpson.

The boss confirmed that plenty of irons are in the fire and that they will be working non-stop to increase the quality of the squad.

Hurst has confirmed he wants to add pace and width to the club, something Shrewsbury are lacking. One name linked with Town is former West Brom loanee Simpson.

The ex-Arsenal prodigy has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Leyton Orient and is attracting the attention of several League One outfits.

But ex-Grimsby boss Hurst laughed off the speculation.

“Let’s just say when we (Grimsby) played Orient earlier in the season it was discussed how much he was on,” he added.

“Let’s say it was well above and beyond anything we can do. It’s not a criticism of our club. Some of the money for certain players at clubs is frightening. I don’t think we’ll see him in a Shrewsbury shirt.”