Ivan Toney departs Shrewsbury Town as loan deal ends

Shrewsbury will not be extending the loan of joint top-scorer Ivan Toney, with boss Paul Hurst explaining: “I want people that want to be at the club.”

The on-loan Newcastle United man has seven goals for Town this term after joining on a six-month loan deal from the Championship club in the summer.

He made 27 appearances and featured heavily under Hurst but scored just twice since the boss took over in October.

“Ivan will be going back, he’s had that in his mind for a little while,” said Hurst.

“I think he’ll go back and go elsewhere but you’re probably better speaking to Ivan about that. I want people that want to be here so I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.”

When asked whether he’d have liked to extend the loan of the 20-year-old, the boss replied: “That’s not one to be answered.”

Hurst bolstered his squad on the first day of the January window with the arrival of Aristote Nsiala and Town are keen to press forward with more deals.