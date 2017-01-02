Shrewsbury Town 0 Fleetwood 1 - Report and pictures

Shrewsbury Town fell to their third consecutive League One defeat as they began 2017 with a lifeless 1-0 reversal against Fleetwood Town, writes Lewis Cox at Greenhous Meadow.

Analysis

Salop followed up defeats at Bolton and Rochdale with a forgettable Greenhous Meadow display against fellow foes Fleetwood.

A goal inside 10 minutes for the visitors drew heavy boos on half and full time as Paul Hurst suffered a first home defeat and saw his side concede a first home goal.

Jack Grimmer dropped out of Salop’s squad due to a slight ankle problem, where Dom Smith returned to right full-back having remained on the bench for the trip to Rochdale.

Gary Deegan made a brief, but eye-catching cameo on his return to the team at Spotland, setting up Ivan Toney’s late consolation.

And the Dublin midfielder earned his recall to the team, with Black dropping to the bench at his expense.

New signing and the first of the Hurst era, Aristote Nsiala - a defender from Hartlepool - was unavailable as EFL could not process the payment in time.

2017 began in frustrating fashion for Hurst and Shrewsbury. Town were impressive on Boxing Day at Bolton and left smarting by the officials’ decision to not give a penalty.

Four days later a comical decision to allow Rochdale’s second goal, despite kicking it out of Jayson Leutwiler’s hands and standing six yards onside, also ruffled the boss’s feathers.

While Hurst has been left smarting at officials recently, in his usually home perch of the press box, he will have been livid at his own defence.

Amari’i Bell, Fleetwood’s pacy wing-back, crossed under pressure from Shaun Whalley and the ball freely flew across the six-yard line, with no interference from Olly Lancashire or Adam El-Abd, before Devante Cole prodded in from close-range.

Nine minutes into the New Year and Town conceded their first home goal under Hurst and the manner of it left Greenhous Meadow stunned.

It was only Cole’s fourth goal of the season, and three of those have come against Shrewsbury.

More frustratingly, the opener came after a fine Salop move saw them carve open the Cod Army. Abu Ogogo, Louis Dodds, Toney and Mat Sadler were all involved before Whalley nodded over.

Toney’s free-kick was comfortably kept out by Alex Cairns as the hosts tried to respond while Whalley’s ambitious 40 yard volley was too low.

Town were caught pithering in defence on a number of occasions in the opening half hour. Fortunately Fleetwood weren’t able to take advantage - but came mightily close 28 minutes in.

Deegan was easily bustled off it by Bobby Grant midway through his own half, the ex-Town midfielder was allowed to race clear but couldn’t beat Leutwiler in a one-on-one.

From the rebound El-Abd almost gave a spot-kick away dallying under pressure.

Town weren’t just conceding opportunities through needless sloppiness, their set-piece deficiencies had returned.

Cian Bolger easily rose above the static Olly Lancashire on two occasions to go close, while only a fantastic reaction stop from Leutwiler kept out Cole’s flying header.

Ben Davies, signed on loan by Uwe Rosler hours before kick-off, sent a free header over.

Town’s fans were livid and grew progressively more frustrated as the half went on. Hurst scampered down from his position in the Roland Wycherley Stand ahead of giving a vital team talk.

Heavy boos greeted the half-time whistle as Salop showed nowhere near the punch required to get back into the fixture. The half-time entertainment, some youngsters sparring in boxing gear near the corner flag, were showing far more fight.

Whatever Hurst’s team talk, his side almost handed Fleetwood their second on a platter, before the officials shone themselves in yet more negative light.

Smith struggled to deal with Cole’s direct running and after missing one challenge tripped the Cod Army goalscorer.

Referee Ross Joyce instantly pointed to the spot and Grant waited a good couple of minutes as he prepared his spot-kick.

Out of nowhere, the man in the middle wandered over to his assistant and, after lengthy discussions, gave an offside.

Hurst admitted after Rochdale he didn’t believe in swings and roundabouts - but his side were let off the hook.

It triggered something with the hosts to up the ante. Still creating very little in terms of goalscoring opportunities, they cranked up the notch.

Sub Jim O’Brien, on for the injured Lancashire, was busy but a sustained period of pressure and blocked crosses only ended with Whalley sending a long-distance drive off target.

Ogogo, while not naturally suited to going forward, was an example to his team-mates of the energy required to peg Fleetwood back, but creative quality was still lacking.

Deegan curled a first-time effort narrowly wide as Town came closest yet to equalising but instead slumped to a sixth home league defeat of the season.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2):

Leutwiler, Smith (Riley, 55), El-Abd ©, Lancashire (O’Brien, 60), Sadler; Whalley (Waring, 76), Deegan, Ogogo, Brown; Dodds, Toney.

Subs not used: Halstead (gk), Black, Ebanks-Blake, Sears

Fleetwood Town (3-5-2):

Cairns, McLaughlin, Bolger, Pond ©, Nirennold, Davies, Bell, Grant, Long (Glendon, 67), Dempsey (Hunter, 67), Cole (Ball, 75)

Subs not used: Neal (gk), Davism, Haughton, Sowerby

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 5,030 (96 away fans)

Position in the table

23rd (21 points from 25 games)