Paul Hurst wants Shrewsbury to be 'uglier' in 2017

Boss Paul Hurst is looking for his Shrewsbury Town side to make themselves uglier as they bid to kick off 2017 in style.

Town welcome Fleetwood Town today for the clubs’ fourth meeting in little over a month and following festive disappointments at Bolton and Rochdale, Hurst wants to see more steel from his squad.

Mid-table Fleetwood have their sights set on a play-off spot while Town are in the mix to escape League One’s drop zone – and could achieve that with three points against the Cod Army. Salop’s next game, a trip to fellow relegation battlers Swindon Town on Saturday, is looking crucial.

And on Shrews’ current plight, Hurst said: “We’ve got to learn ourselves – and I’ve just said to the players – about being a little big uglier.

“Every pass and everything you’re doing in a game does not have to look good on the eye. It’s about doing the job professionally, whether that’s a case of kicking it in the stand or kicking it in the corner.

“It’s not about being pretty. It’s great if you can play well every week but you won’t, not a chance.”