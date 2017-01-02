Paul Hurst backs Aristote Nsiala to bridge the gap at Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst has backed Aristote Nsiala to be a success in League One after making the defender his first signing at Shrewsbury Town.

In what is expected to be a busy month at Greenhous Meadow, Town made their first move within hours of the transfer window opening as Nsiala joined from League Two Hartlepool for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half year deal, was part of Hurst’s Grimsby Town team which won promotion from the National League Premier last season.

And though the former Everton trainee has spent the vast majority of his senior career in non-league, Hurst is confident he has what it takes.

“I wouldn’t bring him here if I didn’t believe he was good enough to bridge that jump up,” said Hurst.

“He’s a good athlete and for me he did extremely well and hopefully he can do that again.

Handle

“He’s played right-back the odd time, but he is a centre-back and that’s why he’s been brought in. That is where he can use his attributes.

“He’s a strong boy, he’s quick, he leaps well, he’s competitive and I think he’s also the right character.

“He can handle himself and I just want to get him integrated into the group now as quickly as possible.”

Kinshasa-born Nsiala, a DR Congo international, had loan spells at Macclesfield and Accrington before joining the latter on a permanent deal in May 2012. He then moved to Southport before spending two years with Hurst at Grimsby, only leaving the Mariners for Hartlepool last summer.

Hurst continued: “I didn’t want to lose him when I was at my previous club but he went elsewhere.

“He’s certainly someone I think very highly of. He’s got a lot of good attributes, he’s a good person and I think he’s someone who can step up the levels.

“He started out at Everton as a kid and it went a different route for him. He’s ended up at Southport and then we signed him at Grimsby. He got his move to Hartlepool and he’s working his way back up.”