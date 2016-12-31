Shrewsbury Town decide home shirt after supporter vote

Shrewsbury Town have decided on their new home kit for the 2017/18 campaign.

The Greenhous Meadow club opened a five-option poll to supporters, where they could select their favourite shirts – designed by both fans and kit partner Errea.

The club announced that options ‘A’ and ‘C’ were the clear and overwhelming favourites and decided to submit Design C as next season’s home kit.

The choice, created by Town fan Stuart Crocker from Shrewsbury, was born out of the need of a clear blue banner for clarity, while still maintaining the synonymous blue and amber stripes.

Crocker told shrewsburytown.com: “Hopefully my design for the new strip is both innovative, yet still retains traditional elements.

“The plain blue panel on the upper part of the shirt will allow the sponsor’s name and club badge to be clearly displayed on the front, while player numbers and names are easily distinguishable on the rear.

“The blue and amber stripes, beloved by most fans, are retained on the lower part of the shirt.”

The shirt sponsor is set to change and the end of the current season with Shrewsbury Town ending their partnership with current sponsor Greenhous.

Errea will design the kit, ensuring that the players’ shirt numbers are easily distinguishable on the upper ‘blue’ section of the reverse.

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell was pleased with the standard of designs and interest in voting.

He added: “It was great to have so many votes come in on which kit we will be wearing next season and there were some excellent designs for the supporters to vote on.

“There were votes for all the designs and it shows that everyone has their own favourite when it comes to a decision such as this.

“From the feedback we have had and the comments on social media it seems that people would like to buy Design C.”