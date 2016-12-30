Shrewsbury Town yet to decide on future of Ivan Toney

Shrewsbury are set to make a decision next week about the future of loan striker Ivan Toney.

The Newcastle forward, 20, joined Town for a six-month spell under Micky Mellon and has scored six times in 24 appearances for Salop.

But his deal is up after Monday’s visit of Fleetwood Town and while discussions with the striker and his representative have taken place, Shrews boss Paul Hurst remained coy on whether the deal would be extended.

Toney was a regular fixture under Hurst before picking up his 10th yellow card of the season and missing games with Bristol Rovers and Bolton, but is expected to return tonight at Rochdale.

“I’ve had a conversation with Ivan and his representative before and obviously Newcastle have got a say in it as well,” said Hurst.

“We’ve had a chat and at the minute that will remain private but we’ll certainly touch base again after the game tonight.”

The boss also has a decision to make over on-loan forwards George Waring and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.

But the duo have been bit-part players and have failed to net in 23 matches between them.

Meanwhile, Hurst added he is under no pressure to sell players to free up funds.

“We’ve got to make sure we have sufficient numbers and cover,” he said. “Because there’s no point in working really hard on the pitch and miss out because we don’t have enough players. I’m not under pressure to get people out.”