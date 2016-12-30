Shrewsbury Town won't be fearing Rochdale says Junior Brown

Rochdale may share the joint-best home form in the league, but Junior Brown is adamant Shrewsbury Town will be no pushovers.

Dale’s impressive record at Spotland, nine consecutive League One wins stretching back to August, has caught the attention of their league rivals.

While Town have already visited third tier high-fliers Sheffield United, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers this term, few would’ve suspected a Rochdale trip would fall into the same bracket.

But Keith Hill’s side now sit fourth thanks to their home comforts.

Brown, who has played more minutes of football than any other Town man this season, is confident enough that Salop have found a performance level of their own to match Rochdale.

He said: “You look at it and think...Rochdale?

“They’re not one of the bigger sides but they’ve got something right.

“They’ve found a formula that works for them and it’s going to be a tough task for us.

“But we know full well we are capable of beating them.

“It’s going to be a tough test but we have nothing to fear.

“We go knowing in the past few games we’ve put in some good performances and it’s an opportunity to go against one of the better teams in the league – as their current position says.

“We’ll show we’re not a pushover and that we’re doing a disservice to ourselves with our current league position.”

Brown has featured 29 times for Town this season. The 27-year-old arrived at Greenhous Meadow under Micky Mellon in 2015 with a reputation for attacking. He had spent time earlier in his career as a left-winger.

But Mellon rounded Brown into a left-back, where he performed consistently for his new side.

This season, however, has proved a stand-out individual campaign for the ex-Crewe trainee. He has scarcely struggled with fitness problems and been almost an ever-present.

The former Fleetwood man scored just once last term in his debut season with Town, but has already registered four times this campaign.

“The main thing for me has been to perform and get the results required,” he added.

“We’ve been in a sticky situation for most of the season but we’ve turned a corner and performances have improved.

“It’s always difficult when the gaffer that brings you in leaves but I’ve just tried to enjoy myself and play the best football I can play.

“I’ve looked after myself and, touch wood, I haven’t had any injuries so far. It’s nice to be out on the pitch as much as possible. You want to play week in, week out.”

He had found himself at left-back and left wing-back under Mellon, while he has been on the left side of midfield since Hurst arrived from Grimsby in October.

“I’ve played down the left-hand side throughout my career so it’s nothing new to me,” Brown said.

“Being further up the pitch gives you a bit more chance to express yourself and take the shackles off, be a bit more adventurous.

“You enjoy that one-v-one battle as a wide player and if you repeatedly get crosses in the box you’ve done your job and are doing the right things.”