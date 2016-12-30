Shrewsbury Town fined £8,000 for fielding ineligible players

Shrewsbury Town have been fined £8,000 for fielding two ineligible players against Charlton Athletic earlier on this season.

The players in question, Mohamed El Ouriachi Choulay and George Waring both joined on-loan from Stoke City, but due to the paperwork for the deals not being completed in time they were both ineligible for the game against Charlton, which Salop lost 3-0.

The EFL released a statement regarding the news, confirming the fine and the details regarding it.

"A Disciplinary Commission, appointed under EFL Regulations, has ruled that Shrewsbury Town will be fined £8,000 – with 75% suspended until 31st October 2017 – for fielding two ineligible players earlier this season.

"The club pleaded guilty to the charge that Mohamed El Ouriachi Choulay and George Waring were not eligible in accordance with EFL regulations for their 3-0 Sky Bet League One defeat against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday 16 August.

"Both players joined Shrewsbury Town on loan deals from Stoke City, but were ineligible for the Charlton Athletic match due to their loan registration papers being lodged after 12 noon on 15th August 2016; meaning they were only eligible to play from 17th August 2016.

"An EFL spokesman said: “The disciplinary commission accepted that the registrations of Mohamed El Ouriachi Choulay and George Waring were not received in accordance with Regulations 41 and 42 but as a consequence of the guilty plea, result of the match and the other matters put forward in mitigation, it determined a financial penalty was appropriate."

"Shrewsbury Town were also ordered to pay all costs."