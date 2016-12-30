Rochdale 2 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report and pictures

Shrewsbury Town were powerless to halt Rochdale’s remarkable home record and head into 2017 inside League One’s bottom four.

The hosts’ 2-1 Spotland success looked tight on paper but Dale, who extended their run to 10 consecutive home league wins, were comfortable for 85 minutes.

Ivan Toney struck late on to halve the deficit but Keith Hill’s side had done enough for the three points.

But the home side’s second goal - and eventual winner - came laced with controversy as Steven Davies appeared to kick the ball out of keeper Jayson Leutwiler’s grasp.

Video evidence appeared to confirm that the ball was kicked out of both of Leutwiler’s hands.

Shrewsbury’s 2016 began with a fateful afternoon in Chesterfield. Micky Mellon’s side conceded seven goals as a slide down the table was halted just in time to stage off relegation.

Fast-forward almost 12 months and Shrewsbury Town have a different feel under the stewardship of Hurst, where positivity has crept through the dark clouds that loomed earlier in the campaign.

Town had won two and lost two of their previous four games in all competitions. Their trip to the Crown Oil Arena - formerly Spotland - was as tough as they get, with the hosts riding the wave of nine consecutive home League One victories.

Hurst was able to call on the return from suspension of skipper Adam El-Abd, Ivan Toney and Gary Deegan - the two former both going straight into the starting line-up.

Unbelievably, by the time the hosts took the lead inside four minutes, Shrewsbury should already have been ahead.

Louis Dodds slipped a perfect ball through the legs of Jimmy McNulty, playing Whalley in on Conrad Logan’s goal.

Approaching the right side of the box, Whalley was quickly met by the shot-stopper who thwarted the one-on-one.

To rub salt in the wounds, Rochdale weren’t anywhere near as wasteful little more than 30 seconds later.

Ian Henderson escaped the clutches of former Spotland defender Olly Lancashire and after powering away from the Salop backline, he curled a delicate finish beyond Jayson Leutwiler from distance.

It was a perfect lesson in how to finish.

While the hosts seemed in control and buoyed by their early lead, they were struggling to get to grips with Salop’s No.7 Whalley, who again fashioned a clear opening.

The winger nipped in down the right flank and with Logan again approaching, this time sent his chip agonizingly across the face of goal.

Rochdale’s confidence was on display as midfielder Oliver Rathbone sent a sensational sprayed volley out to left-back Joseph Bunney whose fierce low cross flew across the six-yard line.

With Shrews at sixes and sevens, Steven Davies sent a header from the resulting corner inches wide.

Just before the half hour mark the rampant hosts doubled their lead, but the goal was laden with controversy as scorer Davies seemed to knock the ball from both hands of Leutwiler.

A free-kick, given for an Ian Black high foot, was swung in and not dealt with, but once Salop’s No.1 appeared to claim the follow-up, it seemed danger was cleared.

Far from it, Davies appeared to kick the ball out of the Canadian’s grasp and into the empty net. All 11 players surrounded Mr Clark but the goal was given nonetheless.

After the late handball decision at Bolton on Boxing Day was snatched away from Hurst’s side - Town have every right to be cursing their luck.

Almost immediately Rochdale’s defensive prowess came to fruition. Whalley’s cross appeared perfect for Toney in the area, but Keith Keane’s last-ditch block was superb.

More sensational defending from Bunney halted Whalley’s attempt to power through shortly before half-time.

Hurst, who it was revealed has been fined £1,500 by the FA in respect to the incident that saw him sent from the dugout against Bristol Rovers, looked on as his side struggled for ideas in the final third as the second period progressed.

Midway through the second period Toney connected with a Junior Brown cross but could only send his header narrowly over Logan's angle.

Town grew in stature with Ogogo just unable to stretch for a chance before Toney fluffed a huge opening.

The on-loan man, who could return to Newcastle United next week, found himself in on goal but his left-footed strike was tame and cleared off the line by Jimmy McNulty.

But with that the hosts clicked through the gears again and Town were lucky to survive as right-back Joe Rafferty’s effort flew wide.

Dale looked dangerous every time they attacked and were awarded far too much space as right-back Rafferty’s low cross went all the way across to left-back Bunney - who missed an open goal from three yards.

Toney prodded under Logan five minutes from time to offer hope but, other than Dodds’ added time strike that flew wide, Dale saw the time out without concern.

Rochdale (4-1-2-3):

Logan, Rafferty, McNulty, Keane, Bunney; Camps © (Mendez-Laing, 85). Rathbone (Allen, 85), Davies (Thompson, 56), Lund, Andrew, Henderson

Subs not used: Lillis, Canavan, Noble-Lazarus, Cannon

Shrewsbury (4-4-2):

Leutwiler, Grimmer, El-Abd ©, Lancashire, Sadler; Whalley, Black (Deegan, 76), Ogogo, Brown (Waring, 76); Dodds, Toney

Subs not used: Halstead, Smith, O’Brien, Ebanks-Blake, Jones.

Attendance: 3,594 (403 away fans)

Referee: Richard Clark