Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury Town's attitude key for Rochdale test

Boss Paul Hurst believes his Town players will need to show the correct attitude if they are to end Rochdale’s incredible home form.

The Dale chalked up their ninth consecutive home league win on Boxing Day, propelling them to fourth in League One.

And Hurst expects the same attitude from his players at Spotland tonight as they displayed at Bolton on Boxing Day, where they were unlucky in defeat.

And as the unfancied Spotland outfit continue to mix it with some of the bigger clubs and budgets in the division, Hurst reckons Shrewsbury can take inspiration from the lofty achievements of Keith Hill’s side.

“I’ve said what our target is for this year (to stay up) because x-amount of games had gone and because of the position we were in,” said Hurst.

“But you’ve got to dream and believe. Money does help, no doubt, but you have to make up for it in other ways.

“Hopefully for ourselves that’ll be the new training ground and having a nice stadium. Getting players that are hopefully value for money, hungry and wanting to do well.

“When you start the season, whatever league you’re in, you all start on the same points and you all try to get as many as possible with what you’ve got.

“For some players, and it’s certainly not right, they’ll be more up for going to Bolton than Rochdale.

“But we’re in the same league, it’s always been something that irritates me. I’ve managed a so-called bigger club in a league that has club names that fans hadn’t even heard of.

“Rochdale isn’t the top of the players’ list to play there, but if that’s the case (with us) then they’ll be taking advantage of it.

“People will ask ‘how are you going to motivate your players?’

“If you’re needing to motivate the players in the first place then you’ve probably got the wrong players.”

Hurst has skipper Adam El-Abd, midfielder Gary Deegan and forward Ivan Toney to call upon at Spotland tonight as the trio return from suspensions.

Ryan McGivern (shoulder) remains absent as does AJ Leitch-Smith (knee).