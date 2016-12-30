Paul Hurst left fuming with officials once again after Shrewsbury defeat

Shrewsbury Town chief Paul Hurst was left scathing after a controversial goal earned Rochdale three points at the Crown Oil Arena.

The hosts stretched their winning League One home record to 10 games with a 2-1 victory over Salop but Hurst was left furious with Dale's second goal, scored after 28 minutes.

Steve Davies twice looked offside before appearing to kick the ball out both of Jayson Leutwiler's hands before tapping home.

The decision left Hurst fuming for a second game running, as Town were denied a stone-wall penalty moments from time in the 2-1 defeat at Bolton on Boxing Day.

"I feel the same as before (at Bolton). And I have to say it's absolute incompetence - it's not even close to being onside," said Hurst.

"It's three games now (big decisions go against us. We've played five of the top seven sides with the best home records.

"I'm annoyed with ourselves with the first goal, we spoke about high they press and then Hendo gets a block in and finishes it very very well.

"But at one you're always in it. I don't know what we're doing or what you can do. They say 'it's alright'. I don't know if they realise that it's peoples' livelihoods at stake.

"You get the answers back that 'I'll explain' - there's nothing to explain! There are three reasons why it could be not given and they choose to ignore them."

Salop conceded inside four minutes after Rochdale's high press charged down a clearance and Ian Henderson ran through to finish well.

Rochdale's controversial goal - which kept them fourth in League One - was halved by Ivan Toney five minutes from time but Shrews ran out of steam and time in their search for a dramatic leveler.

Monday's New Year clash with Fleetwood - a fourth meeting in quick succession - will offer Town another chance to escape the drop zone.

But Hurst was displeased as his side's opening at Rochdale, where they failed to follow instruction and fell to an early blow.

"Arguably within that first five minutes, everything we spoke about, strengths, weaknesses and they all come to the fore," the boss added.

"To say I'm disappointed would be an understatement.

"I'm left feeling we could've got something from the game. It's not Rochdale's fault, but again officials have made it extremely difficult."