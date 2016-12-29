Brian Caldwell backs Shrewbury Town duo Paul Hurst and Chris Doig for success

Chief executive Brian Caldwell believes Shrewsbury Town’s management pairing of Paul Hurst and Chris Doig have the potential to rise through the footballing ranks.

The duo arrived from Grimsby Town in late October and have made a fine impression, dragging Town off the foot of League One and almost out of the bottom four.

Shrews have won five and lost just four in all competitions under Hurst, keeping seven clean sheets in 12 outings.

And Caldwell, who interviewed the pair over the vacancy, believes the potential is obvious.

“I think there’s no doubt they can go on higher,” said the Scot. “If you watch everybody and the reaction that they get, they’re both very honest and straight, which players respond to. Players always like to know the truth.

“If you look at their backgrounds, especially Paul and where they’ve come from, they’ve experienced harder times with less staff and back-up.

“Now it’s a statement of progress for him coming here. Chris is still relatively young at 35 and is still learning, they have a really good work ethic.”

With the January transfer window around the corner, Caldwell is anticipating seeing a ‘fussy’ Hurst in action.

He added: “Paul sees himself as hard to please, which we’re all pleased about. They’re quite fussy!”