Paul Hurst weighs up George Waring Shrewsbury decision

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst admits loanee George Waring could remain an asset to the club this season.

The rangy striker’s loan deal from Stoke City is up in the new year and, while Hurst will be pondering whether to offer an extension, the front man did his prospects no harm with a lively display from the bench at Bolton.

The 22-year-old has struggled for consistent action since checking in at Greenhous Meadow alongside fellow Potteries youngster Moha Choulay in August – with the ex Barcelona winger since returning to Stoke.

The 6ft 4in forward has featured 15 times – including just five starts – in his spell at Town.

But his introduction at half-time for Sylvan Ebanks-Blake at Bolton, where the ex-Wolves man was struggling with a hamstring problem, resulted in his brightest display under Hurst.

The 45-minute cameo in the 2-1 defeat at the Macron Stadium added to a total of just 46 minutes he had previously clocked up in more than two months under Shrews’ new boss.

“George has obviously got a physical advantage that he’s got to use,” said the Town manager.

“Moving forward in his career, he has to get a little bit wiser in terms of how to use his physical attributes, but there’s no doubt he had an impact for us.”

Waring’s best period for the club came during the transition between Micky Mellon exiting Greenhous Meadow and Hurst’s appointment, where the striker began four consecutive games.

“I’m sure he’ll be replaying the one that went through his legs from Jack’s cross but it’s definitely the best he’s been in my time – albeit from limited opportunities,” Hurst added.

“I think anyone who has got that (characteristics) to him can be an asset, yes.

“I’ve got to assess, moving forward, and look at all of the options that could be available to me and work out whether I think it’s best to move forward with it or whether we go down a different route.”

The former Barnsley and Oxford loanee missed a glorious opportunity to register his first Shrewsbury goal at a vital time at Bolton as he found himself unable to convert Jack Grimmer’s presentable cut-back.

Waring, alongside Ivan Toney and Ebanks-Blake, is one of three loans that Hurst will decide upon next month as the January transfer window opens.