Jack Grimmer responds to a new challenge

Jack Grimmer laughed recently as he admitted, despite never signing a permanent deal, he was one of Shrewsbury Town’s longest-serving players.

The popular Scottish full-back was brought in on August’s transfer deadline day by Micky Mellon for a third loan spell from Fulham and instead of seeing it as another move away from the capital, he was almost returning home.

Despite laughing about it on the team bus, his team-mates are well-aware that the 22-year-old is a cherished part of the dressing room.

But, speaking as honestly and candidly as has come to be expected, Grimmer – who made his 50th Shrewsbury appearance at Bolton on Boxing Day – admits things have been a little more challenging for him this past month.

The former Aberdeen man, who cost Fulham £200,000 in 2012, picked up an injury against Port Vale in late November and it was almost a month until Paul Hurst selected him to start again.

Grimmer said: “I’ve been very fortunate during my time here that I’ve played in every game I’ve been available for, so it’s a little learning curve for me. I spent a little bit of time out of the team but I learned about reacting in the right way.

“You can’t sulk about it because there’s only one person that can change it. I’m thankful to be back in the team.

“Last week we got a clean sheet and a win against Bristol Rovers which is always nice and while Bolton didn’t go for us, the performance was there and there were positives to take from it despite some slack defending from set-pieces. Now it’s all about staying in the team.”

Grimmer doesn’t come across as a ‘sulker’, far from it. He has made the town of Shrewsbury his own and has made no secret of his affection for the fans.

In previous loan spells he has had a free run in the side. This season, both Joe Riley – who is on his way back from knee surgery – and Dom Smith have earned plaudits at right-back.

But Grimmer looked more like his old self and he sent in a fine cross for Junior Brown to score at Bolton.

It should have been a brace of assists for the full-back, but George Waring somehow failed to convert a low cross when it seemed easier to score.

Town’s No.14 was devastated they couldn’t give the travelling support a memorable comeback. But, with almost 700 turning up at Bolton despite the increased ticket cost, he is delighted with the shoots of recovery.

“We’ve managed to turn our home form around and that’s something I’m very happy about,” added Grimmer.

“We give our away fans the gifts sometimes, but it’s the home fans who are sitting there not getting the rewards when they turn out all the time to see us.”