Jack Grimmer relishing Shrewsbury Town's approach

Boss Paul Hurst has earned the respect of Shrewsbury Town loan defender Jack Grimmer for his ambitious take on high-profile clashes.

The on-loan Fulham full-back returned to Town’s starting XI against Bristol Rovers last weekend and kept his spot at right-back for the trip to Bolton.

And rather than set-up looking to steal a point, the Scot has been pleased with the approach taken by boss Hurst in clashes with the League One big boys.

“He’s made no secret of that, there’s no going to places like Bolton and waving the white flag,” said Grimmer, who’s enjoying his third loan spell with the club.

“The last 15 minutes, their crowd were getting very edgy and fair play to the gaffer – he wants to win games. We want to go and put in a performance and get a win and fully respect him for that.”

Grimmer, whose cross set up Junior Brown’s header in the 2-1 defeat at Bolton, added: “I’m not sure what the record is but we’ve been keeping clean sheet sheets and it’s been a blessing.”