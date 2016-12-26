PUBLISHED: December 26, 2016 18:30 Paul Hurst furious after Shrewsbury denied late penalty at Bolton

Boss Paul Hurst was left fuming as his Shrewsbury Town side were denied a dramatic late spot-kick in a narrow defeat at Bolton.

The Salop boss was left displeased as he saw his side miss out on a late spot-kick that would’ve handed them a 2-2 draw at the Macron.

Referee David Webb overruled his assistant, who had flagged for a handball in the 88th minute, leaving Town raging.

“He’s the referee so if he thinks it’s a penalty that’s his decision but he’s got people in place to assist – as the name suggests – and they’ve got a fantastic view, in line with the ball," said Hurst.

“I don’t understand it. He’s not in a better position to see it, he can’t be – it’s impossible.

“I’ve seen it on the footage, from admittedly a wide angle so it’s a distance, but he clearly moves his arm in an unnatural position – to use the terminology – and then it’s given.

“People wonder why you get angry or upset about decisions and that’s exactly the reason why.

"I'm frustrated, I feel for the players but we have to take a bit of responsibility in terms of the goal that we gave away."

Junior Brown headed Town back in it 13 minutes from time after the hosts had eased to a 2-0 lead.

An otherwise satisfied Hurst added: “I think you could tell by the fans at the end, they seem happy having said we’ve lost a game of football and that’s a good indication of how the game’s gone.”

Meanwhile, the boss refused to comment on Shrewsbury alleged incident during the players’ festive break in Dublin, stating that the matter had been dealt with internally.