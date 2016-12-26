Shrewsbury Town fell to a first league defeat in three games but a brave second-half display should earn them plaudits, writes Lewis Cox at the Macron Stadium.

League One title contenders Bolton had eased to a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to simple set-piece goals, but Town deserved a late equaliser after an inspiring second-half rally.

Junior Brown nodded in 13 minutes from time and Town had a late penalty appeal - given by the nearby assistant - waved away by the referee.

With the visitors missing the suspended trio of Ivan Toney, Gary Deegan and Adam El-Abd for a second week running, Hurst named an unchanged side from the win over Bristol Rovers.

Despite the depleted numbers, the unchanged line-up arrived as a surprise with the boss making both players allegedly at the centre of Salop’s festive tussle in Dublin available.

Shrewsbury’s last trip to Bolton 24 years ago was at the Trotters’ former Burden Park home, three miles into the town, where an Asda superstore now sits.

Despite looking the more settled side inside five minutes, Town could be accused of giving gifts this Boxing Day, as an unmarked Tom Thorpe header looked goalbound before a fine intervention from Jayson Leutwiler.

Despite sacrificing that early chance the visitors looked far the more confident and comfortable in possession. Town were seeing far more of the ball, with wide men Jim O’Brien and Junior Brown drifting in-field where - alongside Abu Ogogo, Ian Black and Louis Dodds - Shrewsbury were winning the midfield battle.

As has been the case in recent weeks they were playing some fine football too. A couple of inaccurate looped crosses were an unjust reward for some intricate build-up.

Given Town’s deficiencies with set-pieces this season is was fitting that Bolton’s giant defender Wheater had them ahead.

Leutwiler, under pressure from another big frame of Sammy Ameobi, couldn’t deal with a Jay Spearing corner and after finding the post, the centre-half was on hand to prod home midway through the half.

If Hurst was disgruntled by that he was seething four minutes later as the hosts and Wheater - with just six goals for Bolton in five years before today - grabbed his second.

Spearing’s free-kick was pulled to the back post where Wheater towered above the much smaller Jack Grimmer, a second ball bounced his way and the former Middlesbrough man hammered a strike into the top corner.

Shrewsbury had gone more than 270 minutes without conceding a League One goal. Bolton created precious little from open play but Town were far from threatening the home goal regularly themselves.

Town’s half was best summed up as O’Brien send an ambitious 30 yard drive miles over Ben Alnwick’s goal.

Ebanks-Blake’s second successive start last just 45 minutes as the Chesterfield loanee was hauled off at the break for fellow attacking loan man George Waring.

The young man from Stoke City was involved as Town won an early corner in front of their travelling fans, who let out an eruption of encouragement.

But despite a handy delivery from O’Brien, the mother of all goalmouth scrambles would not drop for the visitors and Black could only eventually slice over.

While the Trotters continued to thwart some fine deliveries from O’Brien, a rare Salop sighter from open play almost halved the deficit.

A clearance dropped nicely for Dodds whose first-time volley from the edge of the box lashed just inches over the top.

Shrewsbury were still showing their intent, as sub Waring made a positive impact, they really should’ve marked their card on the hour.

O’Brien’s measured ball released Grimmer on the right and the Scot turned down a shot to square towards Waring but the ball ran just beyond the forward and away from Brown.

Bolton didn’t go without their moments, Smith survived a huge handball scare after frontman Gary Madine caused a nuisance before top scorer Zach Clough tested Leutwiler from distance.

Bolton’s little creator-in-chief Clough, standing at just five ft seven inch, began to weave his magic and one particular piece of skill on Abu Ogogo left supporters in awe.

Shrewsbury could’ve been awarded a penalty 12 minutes from time as Mat Sadler was played in down the left side of Bolton’s box and apparently cynically tripped by Andrew Taylor.

A combination of referee David Webb adhering to his assistant’s premature flag meant the decision went against Town - where an offside did then not seem to be awarded.

Shrewsbury’s just reward came seven minutes from time. Sadler saw his vicious strike cannon off the angle before Grimmer crossed for the unmarked Brown to nod home on the six yard line.

Then came the controversy, Town’s tails were up and with three minutes to go a Dodds cross clearly clipped a Bolton arm. The assistant, who had a great view of the incident, immediately flagged before Mr Webb waved things on - Shrews were livid.

Black shot straight at Alnwick in added time but Salop were left smarting.

Bolton Wanderers (4-2-3-1):

Alnwick, Wilson, Beevers, Wheater, Taylor; Spearing © (Osede, 80), Thorpe; Ameobi, Vela, Clough (Taylor,88), Madine

Subs not used: Turner, Moxey, Anderson, Clayton, Henry

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2):

Leutwiler, Grimmer, Smith, Lancashire, Sadler; O’Brien (Whalley, 73), Ogogo ©, Black, Brown; Dodds, Ebanks-Blake (Waring, 45)

Subs not used: Burton (gk), Riley, Jones, Barnett, Sears

Referee - David Webb

Attendance - 16,238 (688 Shrewsbury fans)