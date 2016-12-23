Your chance to win a signed Shrewsbury Town calendar.

Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury Town find themselves in a much rosier position going into the festivities than supporters may have once feared.

Things are looking up for the new year under Town’s new chief and fans can grab a slice of the action by winning an official signed Shrewsbury Town 2017 calendar.

All is not yet salvaged for Town on the pitch. Salop still find themselves occupying a position in the bottom four – but only goal difference now keeps them below Chesterfield.

The turnaround since Hurst upped sticks from Grimsby Town to Shropshire has been little short of miraculous.

A major change has been at Greenhous Meadow, where Shrews have enjoyed successes against Barnet, Oxford United and Bristol Rovers, alongside goalless draws with Port Vale and Fleetwood.

While there have been a couple of rocky outings on the road, Hurst also led Town to their most memorable trip of the season so far as Louis Dodds’ goal was enough to seal a memorable three points at Millwall.

The game at Sheffield United, another of League One’s proverbial giants, yielded no points but – after battling on for more than 45 minutes with just nine men – Hurst was left hailing his side’s grit and determination.

Those two qualities have also been on show since and, with the exception of a disappointing 3-0 reversal at Fleetwood, the boss has praised his side’s application.

Hurst will no doubt be hoping that Shrews No.10 Dodds can inspire his side on a similarly daunting Boxing Day venture to Bolton Wanderers. To be in with a chance of winning one of three signed calendars, just answer this question:

Shrewsbury Town are unbeaten under Paul Hurst at Greenhous Meadow since his appointment in late October – how many home matches has the boss gone without defeat?

Send your answer via post to Shropshire Star sports desk, Waterloo Road, Ketley, Telford, Shropshire TF1 5HU. Alternatively, email to sportsdesk@shropshirestar.co.uk – putting ‘Shrewsbury Town calendar competition’ in the subject line. Include your name, address and contact number.

Deadline for entries is 5pm on Wednesday, December 28. Usual Shropshire Star competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.