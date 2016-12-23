Mat Sadler: Shrewsbury Town management set high standards

Rejuvenated defender Mat Sadler hailed the high standards of Town’s management as Shrewsbury’s mid-season transformation continues.

The defender, one of the key figures since Paul Hurst’s appointment in late October, is thriving after building up a solid relationship with Town’s new chief.

“From day one it’s been the case of stressing a team ethic and everybody in it together,” said Sadler. “It’s been maintained as well. It’s very easy to say things and then for it not to be the case. But, from my point of view, it’s how they set their stall out and we’ve been together since then.

“Doigy (Chris Doig, assistant) and the manager set real standards and you can’t come off those standards.

“If we do, we know about it. We knew at Fleetwood in the 3-0 that we’d come away from our standards and we don’t ever want to go to that place again.

“The manager is a really nice guy. A really likeable Yorkshireman if you like, I’ve got on with him really well.

“He’s really respectable and I’m thoroughly enjoying playing under him, the same for Doigy.”

Salop are unbeaten and yet to concede a goal in five games at Greenhous Meadow since Hurst’s arrival.

Sadler was the least likely of candidates to net Town’s first home goal under the new boss. It was just the fifth strike in a career that will see him chalk up 400 games at Rochdale next Friday.

“They’re two completely different personalities but don’t be fooled by the manager – he’s got a bite in it when it needs to be shown,” he added.

“For me, if you go in all guns blazing all of the time it can get a bit diluted, the manager definitely isn’t that.

“Then when you need to be told, you are and it rings a few more bells than being screamed at all the time. It works well.”

Sadler has featured in all but one of Hurst’s 11 games at the helm. He was left out of the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United, but immediately reinstated to a less familiar position of centre-half.

And the 31-year-old, a left-back by trade, is delighted to be considered versatile.

“I enjoy playing both,” said Sadler. “They’re both completely different. I know left-back inside out and as a boy I played centre-half.

“I enjoy the battle with the forwards and reading the game.

“I’m happy to play both and happy to be called adaptable. It gives you a better chance of being in the team.”