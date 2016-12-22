Bernard McNally: Paul Hurst proving an inspired choice for Shrewsbury Town

Paul Hurst is doing a tremendous job with Shrewsbury Town at the moment and all the credit must go to him.

He’s done terrifically so far in instilling some confidence to the players. The spirit in the camp has improved so much since he has been here and they look like a different side, writes Bernard McNally.

The players can sense things are getting better. Prior to when he arrived there was only one way the club was going – which is no disrespect to other coaches, it was just one of those things where a change was needed.

I take my hat off to the chairman Roland Wycherley and the rest of the board who made the decision to bring him here.

Town’s Boxing Day fixture looks a tough one on paper at Bolton Wanderers. But I’ve said in the past that going to a place like that where we wouldn’t be expected to win can help. A bit like Millwall a few weeks back.

It’s quite good to see that Paul’s a manager who will acknowledge that all of the pressure will be on Bolton, who are expected to run these small clubs over.

At the moment it seems Town have a backs against the wall mentality and they need to keep that momentum going.

I think the players are beginning to enjoy the football that he’s brought to the club. They seem to be playing with a lot more intent.

They are not only playing with confidence and playing some top stuff, but also defending well, which is a big plus for them.

I was very excited after seeing them against Bristol. They played well defensively, putting their bodies on the line which was tremendous.

Junior Brown is now playing further forward and it has made a big difference to Town’s attacking threat. Mat Sadler and Jack Grimmer defended really well and allowed Town’s ‘better’ footballers to get on the ball.

Sylvan Ebanks-Blake was handed a rare start and it was the best I’ve seen him play in his loan spell.

He has done himself a favour in performing well. He really occupied the two centre-halves.

It is down to the manager ultimately if he would like to keep Sylvan on come the end of his loan.

As a player, you know when a transfer window comes around that the manager will be looking for players that can improve their starting XI which should make you fight to keep your place.

Town have a couple of tricky-looking festive games at Bolton and another top five side Rochdale.

The busy schedule at this time of year is part and parcel for footballers. They are away from their families but they will be used to it and are picking up good wages.

Having said that, Paul has declared he is a firm believer of players spending December 25 itself with their families.

I remember when I was at West Brom, I had my Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve. It was a slight sacrifice!

At the moment the players will be thinking ‘it doesn’t matter who we have got, we can win’.