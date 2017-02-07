Will Sparrow stars for high-flying Ludlow Rugby Club

Ludlow continued their charge at the top of the Midlands Three West North table with a 26-10 win against Old Edwardians.

Club coach Norman Stalker reserved praise for full-back Will Sparrow who scored 21 of his team’s points, but felt his side could have played even better, writes Jamie Brassington.

The victory keeps Ludlow at the top of the table and on course for promotion.

The club are now looking to their next fixture against Harborne which will be a double-header in the league and North Midlands Shield Plate.

Ludlow had to fight hard to win against Edwardians in tricky conditions.

Stalker said: “It was a win, but that was about it. We had a lot of changes from our normal pack. We looked disjointed in the first 20 minutes. It was a really sticky pitch and it did not suit our style of play.

“We went down 7-0 in the opening 10 minutes or so. Old Edwardians are a mid-table team but they have only lost one game at home. You could see why, they were very direct and physical and it took us some time to settle. But we never felt like we would lose the game.”

Sparrow scored a try and added two conversions as part of his overall tally. Stalker said his side were aided by Edwardians giving away a lot of penalties.

“It was good that we have got a good kick-taker in Sparrow,” said Stalker. “We scored two tries in the second half. Sparrow scored one and converted another. He scored 21 points in total for us, so it was a good day for him. The win kept us on track and seven points clear at the top of the table.”

Ludlow’s next game will see them travel to Harborne and Stalker is confident his side will be able to secure a victory.

“The game will be doubling up as a cup and league game,” said Stalker. “If we win the game, we will go through to the next round and get the league points.

“We are on a good run of form so we would expect to get a win. Some of our players who were missing last weekend will come back into the side, while we are missing a few through injury.”

If Ludlow were to draw with Harborne, the game would go into extra-time to decide who progresses in the Plate.

Stalker is also confident his team can clinch promotion this season.

“I think the pressure is on everybody else for promotion,” he said.