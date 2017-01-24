Telford Hornets buzzing after away-day blitz

Telford Hornets turned on the style as they stung Eccleshall in the Midlands Three West North.

Hornets dominated throughout a one-sided contest to ease to a resounding 45-0 success.

Will Brench started the victory march when he charged through to score the first try for the visitors after Matt Evans won a line-out.

Henry Sankey added the second try with Liam Evans slotting over the resulting conversion.

The visitors continued to press and Matt Bird forced his way forward from a scrum, with the ball eventually moved along the line for Sankey to score his second try. Ben Lewis added the extras.

Eccelshall had little answer to Hornets’ fast off-loading game and when Jamie Vidor made a telling break in midfield, Sankey was on hand to move the ball on to Brench, with the final scoring pass going to Ryan Edwards.

An injury to an Eccleshall player saw the game moved to an adjacent pitch while he received treatment.

The home side enjoed a spell of pressure but were unable to breach the Hornets’ defence. As frustration grew, the home side’s passing dropped in accuracy and Vidor pounced on a wayward pass to run in from halfway. Lewis scored the conversion.

A quickly taken penalty near the Eccelshall line allowed Matt Bird to score by the posts. with Evans adding the extra two points. Lewis rounded off the scoring to end a great day for Hornets.

Meanwhile, Clee Hill beat Burntwood 10-3 and Cleobury Mortimer won 17-7 against Uttoxeter. Ludlow’s home game with Edwardians was called off due an unplayable pitch.