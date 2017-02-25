Telford Tigers claim EPIHL league title

The Telford Tigers claimed their second EPIHL title in three years, after beating Bracknell Bees 7-3 this evening.

The Tigers would claim the title if they won both of their games against the Bees this weekend, but following Milton Keynes' loss to Swindon, the title went to Telford today.

It's the second time Telford have won the title, having previously claimed the trophy in the 2014/15 season. The club posted a video of the final moments of the game and the following celebrations on social media.

The news follows a testing season for the Tigers, in which they were placed in voluntary liquidation and were under risk of being banned from the playoffs due to their financial struggles.

However, the club have confirmed they will be participating in this season's EPIHL playoffs after fears of a ban were quelled.

More to follow...