Telford Tigers hit six in victory against Hull

Telford Tigers strengthened their advantage at the top of the English Premier League with a 6-2 win over Hull Pirates.

Victory at Telford Ice Rink means the Tigers are now ten points clear of second-placed Milton Keynes with just five weeks of the season remaining.

The Lightning do, however, have two games in hand – with the final game of the season against the Tigers in Telford on March 19.

The game saw Telford fall behind after just two minutes, thanks to a Pirates goal from Andrei Themar.

The Tigers, however, hit back just two minutes later with a strike from Doug Clarkson.

In a relatively quiet second session, the hosts took control of proceedings and were rewarded with their second goal of the night, scored by Lubomir Korhon on 26 minutes.

But Hull hit back at the end of the period with a goal from close range by Nathan Salem.

The third period, however, saw a much improved performance from the Tigers, with a second goal from Clarkson on 41 minutes.

Jason Silverthorn followed that up with a goal just moments later, then another on 48 minutes.

And it was Korhon who rounded off the scoring for Telford with three minutes remaining.

Telford are back in action on Saturday night when they travel to face Guildford Flames.