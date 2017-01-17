Telford Tigers issue statement regarding potential EPIHL play-off ban

Telford Tigers have issued a statement regarding reports that they could be banned from competing in the EPIHL play-offs.

The Tigers reportedly could be issued with the ban following the financial issues the team were under this season, in which they were placed in voluntary liquidation.

According to the British Ice Hockey website 'some rival club owners want the EIHA to exclude the Tigers from the end-of-season shoot-out as “punishment” for Telford Ice Sports Ltd being placed into voluntary liquidation last November'.

It's reported that at least one team plans on not allocating tickets to Tigers fans if they take their place in the play-offs.

However, Telford have responded to the call to ban the club, who are currently top of the English Premier League.

"Telford Tigers would like to say they do not accept the proposal to exclude the team from this season’s EPIHL play-offs." Said the club.

"The club is in discussions with league representatives, including EIHA chairman Ken Taggart, to have this exclusion rescinded.

"This proposal is not within the rules of competition for the EPIHL, and the league has no power to unilaterally exclude a team, from the play-off competition.

"The rules expressly mandate that the play-off invitations are determined by final league position. Telford Tigers are currently top of the English Premier League.

"It is clear that the proposal is unlawful as discriminatory and breaches the agreement consented to by each league team.

"As a club, we will be using every avenue available to us, to make sure Telford Tigers participate in the end of season play-offs."