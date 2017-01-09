Telford Tigers go seven points clear after double win

Telford Tigers started the new year in style with wins over Milton Keynes Lightning and Swindon Wildcats.

An 8-3 victory over Swindon at Telford Ice Rink last night followed a dramatic 3-2 overtime success in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

The Tigers are now seven points clear at the top of the English Premier League. Lightning have a game in hand.

Tigers led 4-2 at the break last night after goals from Doug Clarkson, Sam Zajac, Lubomir Korhon and captain Jason Silverthorn.

Swindon scored again in the final period before Clarkson, Matty Davies and Silverthorn made it 7-3. Clarkson completed his hat-trick on the stroke of full-time, as Telford continued their unbeaten home record.

The Tigers are back in action next weekend, when they travel to face Bracknell Bees, before the visit of reigning EPL champions Basingstoke Bison to Telford Ice Rink.