Telford Tigers reveal play-off dates

English Premier League champions Telford Tigers will start their play-off campaign at home on March 22.

This year’s tournament will see two quarter-final groups of four fight it out for places at the Coventry play-off weekend in April. Telford’s other home play-off games will be played on March 25 and April 2.

Final groupings are still to be decided, although Telford will play the fourth, fifth and eighth-placed sides.

Tigers coach Tom Watkins said: “This year it is a six-game series to get through to the finals, so it is much harder to win.

“There will be a lot of intensity over those two weeks, so injuries and suspensions are sure to play a part. The final four weekend is a lot of fun. We’ve got to make sure we work hard and make sure we get to Coventry.”

Tickets for these games are not included on season tickets.

Holders of season tickets will, however, have priority to book their seats for these games at tigershockeyuk.com

From 9am today until 9am on Monday, March 12, they can buy tickets using the promo code that was issued for the EPL Cup semi-final.