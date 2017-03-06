Telford Tigers continue streak with win over Hull Pirates

Telford Tigers showed off their championship credentials with a 5-2 win over Hull Pirates last night.

Victory at Telford Ice Rink means the English Premier League champions have now won their last 12 league games in a row. A feisty affair saw Tigers taking the lead through Doug Clarkson on eight minutes.

Rick Plant doubled that advantage six minutes later but a lapse in concentration saw the visitors hit back just a few moments later, thanks to Andrej Themar. The second session was far quieter, although the Tigers extended their advantage through Corey McEwen on 39 minutes.

Defenceman Sam Zajac added a fourth for the county men after the restart, before Jason Silverthorn sealed victory on 52 minutes.

Telford forward Milan Kolena received a four-minute penalty for roughing with five minutes remaining, following a fight with Hull’s Jonathan Kirk. The Pirates then snatched a consolation goal through Nathan Salem just moments later. The Tigers are back in action next weekend, when they travel to face Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday night.

On Sunday, they face Guildford Flames at Telford Ice Rink (6pm), after which they will be presented with the English Premier League trophy.

For tickets, go to www.tigershockeyuk.com.