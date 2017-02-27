Rick Plant hails Telford Tigers title triumph

Home-grown forward Rick Plant hailed Telford Tigers’ English Premier League title triumph as one of his best achievements in the game.

The 39-year-old, who grew up in Telford, added a seventh league title to his record with a 7-3 victory over Bracknell Bees on Saturday night.

Plant returned to Shropshire four years ago after collecting a string of honours in Guildford and was part of Telford’s championship-winning side in 2015.

But he believes this season’s achievements will stand out.

He said: “It feels pretty special, winning the league title after everything the guys have been through. It is a huge accomplishment for everyone.

“This is my second in Telford but seventh overall, which is shock to me every time I hear the numbers. For me, being Telford born and bred, this is huge.

“This is what it is all about, so I am over the moon.”

Telford sealed top spot after an unlikely 6-3 defeat for second-placed Milton Keynes in Swindon – a result that sparked scenes of delirium at Telford Ice Rink when news filtered through.

The game started with a goal for Bracknell, however, on just 13 minutes, although Telford equalised within seconds, thanks to Corey McEwen.

The visitors added a second at the start of the second period, although the Tigers again equalised within minutes, this time through Milan Kolena.

Two goals at the midway point of the game, from Jason Silverthorn and Gareth O’Flaherty, gave the hosts some breathing space, but Bracknell hit back on 34 minutes.

The final session saw Telford secure victory – and the EPL title with a hat trick from forward Doug Clarkson.

Plant added: “It was surreal happening on Saturday night, as we were relying on the Milton Keynes result for us to win it at home.

“When that news came through it all sank in, so to actually win it in front of the home fans was huge.

“The supporters have stuck with us through thick and thin. We’re all very proud.

Telford now have four games left before the end-of-season play-offs and and Plant pledged there will no let-up in his side’s eleven-game winning run.

“We don’t want to take anything lightly now,” he said.

Tigers extended their winning run to eleven games with a 4-2 victory at Bracknell Bees last night.

Telford got off to the best possible start with a goal from Corey McEwen after just a minute of the first period.

McEwen added a second at the five-minute mark and Doug Clarkson was on target for the Tigers at the halfway point of the session.

Bracknell were on target either side of but McEwen’s fourth.

The Tigers’ next home game is against Hull Pirates at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night (6pm).