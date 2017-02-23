Jason Silverthorn expects Telford Tigers powerplay to be key

Captain Jason Silverthorn expects Telford Tigers’s powerplay unit to play a key role in this weekend’s crunch encounters with Bracknell Bees.

Victory in both games would see Telford clinch their second EPL title in three years, following a run of 10 successive league wins since the middle of January.

That sequence has co-incided with a turnaround in the team’s powerplay performance, with six goals using the extra man in the last six games.

Silverthorn, who will lead his men into battle against Bracknell at Telford Ice Rink on Saturday (6pm), said: “We spend a lot of time talking about the powerplay and working on different set-ups, with different personnel.

“(Coach) Tommy (Watkins) has been switching things around lately and we’ve found something that will hopefully keep us hot in that area.

“As the season goes on, short-handed opportunities tend to dry up and teams play tighter. It can make a huge difference between winning and losing.”

Telford will put the victory champagne firmly on ice this weekend, however, with Bracknell having won their last two games against Peterborough and Swindon.

The Berkshire outfit could yet make a late charge for the final play-off spot and Silverthorn remains wary of the threat they pose.

He added: “Bracknell have turned it up recently and have had some good results. They’re playing well and we have to take it one game at a time with these guys.

“Everyone realises that Saturday is a big game, so we have to get the two points and then worry about Sunday away in Bracknell.

“The guys know what is at stake, but we’ve been playing the same way all year, so nothing will change.”

Saturday’s game starts at 6pm. For tickets, go to www.tigershockeyuk.com.

Sunday’s return encounter at the John Nike Leisure Complex in Berkshire also faces off at 6pm.