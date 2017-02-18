Telford Tigers hoping to spook Phantoms

Tigers coach Tom Watkins will keep his tactical cards close to his chest, as he prepares for the visit of Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.

The two teams have met three times since the turn of the year, with Telford holding the upper hand after winning twice at home.

Those games will have given The Tigers a key insight into the threat posed by Peterborough, as they prepare for their only game of the weekend. But with Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov also highly regarded for his tactical approach, Watkins is expecting a tightly-fought encounter.

He said: “It works both ways and they will know more about us. You get to know the other team’s tendencies, but every team has a few wrinkles up their sleeve, a few things they change to make subtle differences.

“Against any team in this league, if you don’t play hard, you will come unstuck. We have go to find a way that if we’re not playing well, we can turn a corner, which we have managed to do.

“Peterborough are a tough team, they’ve had a good season and are well coached, so we’ve got to be mindful of our own performances, more than anything.”

Settled

That familiarity between the two sides could see both coaches make changes to their approach on Sunday – but Watkins refused to reveal his plans.

He added: “I like the look of where we are and how our team lines up, but you never know what’s going to happen from now until then, and where we can make some differences to the team.

“It’s just day by day and you can change it shift by shift now and again, to see what adjustments you can make and how you can affect the game.

“But we’re pretty settled and have played the same group, lines, etc, for some time.”

Victory will take the Tigers a step closer to the EPL title, with just four wins currently separating them from their second championship in three years.

But the Telford chief will give that prospect little thought ahead of Sunday’s game.

“The approach is still game by game and day by day,” Watkins said. “I’m disappointed that we’ve got a day off on Saturday, as playing would have kept us in the groove. But I expect everybody to be mentally and physically ready.”

Sunday’s game at Telford Ice Rink faces off at 6pm. For tickets, go to www.tigershockeyuk.com.