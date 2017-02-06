Table-topping Telford Tigers keep on roaring back

Telford Tigers staged their second comeback of the weekend to beat Peterborough Phantoms 5-3.

Victory at Telford Ice Rink followed a similarly dramatic 4-2 win over Basingstoke Bison just a day earlier.

Those results mean the Tigers are now eight points clear of second-placed Milton Keynes at the top of the English Premier League.

But they nearly didn’t have it all their own way, after Peterborough took the lead through Ales Padelek after just three minutes. Telford hit back with a Sam Oakford goal four minutes later, but the Phantoms appeared to have the better running. And the visitors regained the lead on 26 minutes, thanks to Thomas Stubley, before Martin Susters added a third at the halfway point of the game.

A powerplay strike from Doug Clarkson on 36 minutes appeared to give Telford a lift, before proceedings threatened to boil over at the end of the period. The resulting fight ended with both sides having four men at the start of the third session – and it was the Tigers who capitalised with Clarkson’s second goal of the night, just after the restart. Rick Plant added a fourth for the hosts with ten minutes remaining, before Milan Kolena rounded off the scoring just two minutes later.

The Tigers are back in action when they welcome Hull Pirates to Telford Ice Rink.