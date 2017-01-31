Healthy Telford Tigers fit for title race

Telford Tigers coach Tom Watkins is pleased to keep his squad healthy as they look to close out the English Premier League title race.

The Tigers tightened their grip on the trophy with a hard-fought 6-2 win over Bracknell Bees on Sunday night.

Victory at Telford Ice Rink means the Tigers are now nine points clear of second-placed Milton Keynes, although the Lightning have two games in hand.

That win followed an 8-2 success in Swindon on Saturday evening, as the county men continue a gruelling run of six games in two weeks.

Tigers coach Tom Watkins said: “Thankfully, we came through the weekend with another four points and nobody has come out of it looking too injured.

“Right now it is a case of keeping guys healthy on the ice and making sure we keep on picking up wins.

“We play a lot of hockey through February and we’ve got those two midweek games over the next few weeks.

“Staying healthy is going to be a key component of us being able to chase down this title.”

The county men took the lead after just seven minutes on Sunday night, thanks to Jason Silverthorn, although they were pegged back by a Bracknell goal just moments later.

Telford scored their second goal of the night through Lubomir Korhon just after the period break, before Milan Kolena added a third at the halfway point of the game.

Silverthorn was on hand with his second of the evening just before the interval, as the hosts continued to pull clear of Bracknell.

The game threatened to boil over in the final session, however, as both Adam Jones and Doug Clarkson were involved in fights with Bees defenceman Josh Tetlow.

But Jonathan Weaver and Sam Zajac rounded off the scoring for Telford later in the period, alongside a consolation goal from Bracknell.

Watkins added: “I tip my hat to young Josh Tetlow. He’s one of my GB under-20s players and stood in there.

“Adam Jones had two fights over the weekend and played angry, which was good to see.

“Fair play to Doug Clarkson as well, for sticking up for his team-mates on Sunday.”

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow (7.30pm) when they make the trip north to face Hull Pirates.