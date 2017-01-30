Telford Tigers move nine points clear after win over Bracknell Bees

Telford Tigers are nine points clear at the top of the English Premier League, following a 6-2 win over Bracknell Bees.

Victory at Telford Ice Rink saw the Tigers tighten their grip on the league title, although Milton Keynes, in second, still have two games in hand.

Thes win followed an 8-2 success in Swindon previously.

Tigers took the lead after just seven minutes against Bracknell, thanks to captain Jason Silverthorn, but were pegged back by a Bracknell goal just moments later.

Telford scored their second through Lubomir Korhon just after the break, before Milan Kolena added a third.

Silverthorn was on hand with his second just before the interval. And defencemen Jonathan Weaver and Sam Zajac rounded off the scoring for Telford in the final session, alongside a consolation goal from Bracknell.

The Tigers are back in action when they make the trip north to face Hull Pirates.

Despite fears over being unable to take part in the EPIHL end-of-season play-offs, Tigers have confirmed they can take their place.

It was feared the Tigers were at risk of being banned as a result of their early season financial struggles. However, the club announced at the weekend it would be able to participate.