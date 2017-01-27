Telford Tigers set to participate in EPIHL playoffs

Telford Tigers will be participating in this season's EPIHL playoffs after fears that they may be kicked out of the post-season competition arose.

The Tigers were under risk of being banned from the playoffs due to their financial struggles earlier on this season, in which they were placed in voluntary liquidation.

However, the club has now confirmed that it will be able to participate in the competition despite the issues.

Issuing a statement on their website, the Tigers confirmed their post-season participation:

“Following a meeting that was attended by members of the Telford Tigers consortium on January 25th, the play-offs situation has been resolved amicably.

“We are therefore pleased to announce that Telford Tigers will be participating in this season’s EPIHL play-offs.

“We believe this will give our players and supporters a chance to mark the end of the season with an exciting series of games.

“Everyone here at Telford Tigers is looking forward to seeing our players fight it out against their rivals from across the league.

“The EPIHL title is still very much up for grabs and the play-offs will add further excitement to the rest of the season.

“We will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Rival club owners wanted the EIHA to exclude the Tigers from the end-of-season shoot-out as “punishment” for the club being placed into voluntary liquidation last November.

Ken Taggart, EIHA Chairman, also spoke out on the matter but admitted a rule change would be implemented in future.

“The EIHA cannot support a decision with retrospective penalties,” said Taggart.

“I can guarantee that strong sanctions for violating agreed financial protocols will be included in next season’s Rules of Competition.

“This year’s playoffs will proceed under the existing rules, with the top eight teams from the league table playing in two round robin groups before the traditional Coventry final four weekend.”