Telford Tigers' cup hopes end on penalties

Telford Tigers crashed out of the EPL Cup in dramatic fashion, losing on penalty shots to Peterborough Phantoms in last night’s semi-final.

The county men won the game 7-2 – and 9-6 on aggregate – but still lost due to a ruling that sees points awarded for wins in semi-final ties.

With the Phantoms having won Wednesday’s first leg 4-2, both sides had a victory each. The tie could have been settled in over-time but neither side scored with the Phantoms then triumphing on penalty shots.

The game started with Telford taking a three-goal lead within the first 14 minutes, thanks to strikes from Adam Taylor, Milan Kolena and Doug Clarkson.

Peterborough hit back at the start of the second session, but the Tigers regained control through a Jason Silverthorn double. Further strikes from Lubomir Korhon and Silverthorn – and a second from Peterborough – gave Telford a 7-2 victory over 60 minutes.

And with neither side scoring in overtime, the Phantoms took victory with a dramatic penalty-shot winner.

Peterborough now play Milton Keynes Lightning in next month’s final.

The setback followed a fine display that saw Tigers beat Sheffield Steeldogs 8-2 to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the English Premier League.

Kolena (three), Matty Davies (two), Clarkson (two) and Adam Taylor netted for Tigers.

The Tigers return to action next weekend, when they travel to Swindon, before hosting Bracknell Bees.