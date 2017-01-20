Tom Watkins proud of Telford Tigers display despite loss

Tom Watkins told of his pride in his Telford Tigers squad despite falling to a narrow 4-2 defeat against Peterborough Phantoms in the EPL Cup semi-final first leg.

Wednesday night’s result means Telford must win Sunday’s return leg in Shropshire to stand any chance of progressing to the final.

The winners of that game will play Milton Keynes Lightning for the trophy over two legs next month.

Watkins, who has seen his side threatened with expulsion from the English Premier League play-offs after financial problems earlier in the season, remains proud of their efforts in the first leg.

He said: “It has been a tough few days, but I was pleased with the way the players approached the game. It’s something they just have to put out of their heads in the dressing room. Hopefully, it will make us hungrier for success.

“But we are still a first-placed hockey team and we get another chance to play in this competition. It’s all to play for on Sunday.

“We have got good strength of character, a good group.

“I think in the third period Peterborough had more of the puck in our end zone and we struggled to establish ourselves.

“We had some good opportunities in the final five minutes of that period, but Peterborough were stronger before that.”

Tigers are back in action on Saturday when they host Sheffield Steeldogs in the English Premier League (6pm).