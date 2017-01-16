Telford Tigers fall to first home defeat this season against Basingstoke Bison

Telford Tigers slipped to their first home defeat of the season, losing 4-1 to Basingstoke Bison.

That result followed a 3-0 win over Bracknell Bees, however, Telford still sit nine points clear of Milton Keynes at the top of the EPL.

A short-handed Tigers side, missing Jason Silverthorn and Jonathan Weaver, lost Corey McEwen to a game penalty in the first period last night. And it was the visitors who opened the scoring at the halfway point of the middle session, thanks to Matt Towalski. Basingstoke made it two-nil just a few seconds later from Ciaran Long.

Telford removed netminder Sam Gospel in the final period in favour of an extra attacker only for Basingstoke scored a third into the empty net with three minutes remaining. Matty Davies offered some hope for Tigers fans with a goal in the final two minutes, but the visitors hit back almost straight away with their second empty net goal of the night.