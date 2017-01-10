Ruthless Telford Tigers set title pace with win over Swindon Wildcats

Telford Tigers twice denied Swindon Wildcats the chance to regain momentum in their 8-3 win at Telford Ice Rink.

Tom Watkins’ men saw the Wiltshire side threaten a comeback on two separate occasions, as Telford extended their unbeaten home record this season.

Victory over the Wildcats, added to Saturday’s victory in Milton Keynes, means the Tigers are now seven points clear at the top of the EPL.

Head coach Watkins said: “We always keep on at the guys about the first shift after a goal, whether that’s for or against.

“You have to come out mentally strong and always make sure you approach that shift wisely. It is always good to hit back with a goal, as it tends to take away any momentum from the other team.”

Sunday’s encounter saw Telford take the lead after just two minutes, thanks to Doug Clarkson, before they doubled that advantage five minutes later through Sam Zajac.

The visitors hit back at the start of the second period, however, while Milan Kolena was involved in a spectacular bust-up with Swindon’s Kyle Smith.

The Wildcats drew level with four minutes of the session remaining, although Lubomir Korhon hit back for the hosts just moments later.

And Telford entered the break with their two-goal lead restored, courtesy of captain Jason Silverthorn.

The final period again saw Swindon score after five minutes, as they looked to regain crucial momentum. But Clarkson put paid to any hopes of a comeback with his second goal of the night just three minutes later.

Matty Davies, meanwhile, added a sixth for the Tigers with 10 minutes left, before Silverthorn struck for the second time with an empty net goal.

And it was left to Clarkson to complete his hat-trick on the stroke of full time.

Watkins added: “It was a good game and had a little bit of everything. It was also nice to see the boys stick up for themselves.

“We had a really solid third period and took our chances well, but I think we were a little bit unlucky in the second period.

“We had a couple of really good chances and goalmouth scrambles in that period, but the puck just wouldn’t cross the line.”

Tigers enjoyed a dramatic 3-2 win over Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday night.

But with Lightning leading for much of the game, it took a late surge from the county men to secure the points, with two goals in the final period and a strike in overtime.

The first period saw Telford struggle to match Lightning, with netminder Sam Gospel forced into a string of fine saves as their hosts took control early on.

And that pressure paid off for Milton Keynes on 11 minutes, when Jordan Cownie took advantage of a mid-ice turnover to give his side an early lead.

Telford stepped up their game in the second session

but it was Milton Keynes who ended the period with a two-goal advantage, thanks to a long-range strike from Jordan Cownie with three minutes remaining.

The early stages of the third session featured another netminding masterclass from Gospel, as he denied Milton Keynes the chance to seal victory.

Milan Kolena sparked the Telford comeback on 51 minutes, when he took advantage of rebound from Odrobny to score his side’s first goal of the evening.

And the Tigers were level just 60 seconds later, thanks to a fine strike from Rick Plant, who shot high into Odrobny’s net.

That goal sent the game into overtime, with Telford dominating the extra session, before Doug Clarkson secured the points with three minutes left.