Telford Tigers rested and ready to take on Lightning

Tigers coach Tom Watkins hopes his side’s extended Christmas break will pay dividends in the trip to face EPL title rivals Milton Keynes Lightning.

A quirk of the fixture list means Telford have played just once since December 18, beating Manchester Phoenix 10-1 in Blackpool after Christmas.

That break has given Peter Russell’s Milton Keynes the chance to close the gap to Telford at the top of the standings to six points.

The Lightning also have a match in hand on the Shropshire side.

But now that his players have enjoyed a full week of training, Watkins is confident they can benefit from that gap in the schedule.

He said: “I think for the guys both mentally and physically, after what has happened this season, it has been good for them to have some down time.

“Of course, as a club we would have liked some home gates, but the boys have been able to rest and recuperate.

“It has been nice to have the break and we might be a big sluggish to start, but the guys have blown the cobwebs away in training this week.

“We’ve had a couple of sessions together and there is a good feeling amongst the boys. They’re in good spirits.”

The trip to Milton Keynes will see the two sides continue a fascinating season-long battle in the league, that Telford currently lead by three wins to one.

The matches have been tight with two going to overtime.

Watkins added: “Games against the Lightning are always good fun for the players and I always enjoy coaching against Pete.

“There is a very good rivalry between the two sides, so I am sure there will be some good hockey on show.”

Tomorrow, meanwhile, the Tigers welcome Swindon Wildcats to Telford Ice Rink for their first home game of the year (6pm).

“This is not necessarily the toughest part of the year, but it’s the second stage of the year with roughly 20 games left to play,” Watkins said.

“It is a big weekend, starting the back end of the season and these are all very important games now.”

The next game, against Swindon Wildcats at Telford Ice Rink, faces off at 6pm.