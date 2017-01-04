Telfdord Tigers sign Jon Baston for title run-in

Telford Tigers have signed 2015 English Premier League all-star netminder Jon Baston for the rest of the season.

Baston, 22, was part of Basingstoke’s league-winning side last year, posting a save percentage of just over 93 per cent.

He will join Sam Gospel as a regular custodian at Telford, as the EPL leaders look to defend a six-point advantage over Milton Keynes.

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins, who has been tracking Baston since the summer, said: “Both Jon and Sam have won the league in the last two seasons, so they have proved they can compete at the level we want them to.

“This is just a smart move for the team to make, to make sure that we have that depth. We don’t want to go into games without having a quality netminder there.

“It also takes a bit of pressure off the other guy. If they perhaps know they’re having a bad night, they can get out of the net and refocus for the next game

.”

Baston is likely to go straight into the Tigers squad for this weekend’s crunch encounters with Milton Keynes Lightning and Swindon Wildcats.

And Watkins wants to shore up his squad for the upcoming title run-in.

He added: “

“Sam has done a fantastic job to date, but I think we would all be concerned if we lost a netminder at this point of the season. That would jeopardise the rest of the year.”