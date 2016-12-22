Telford Tigers' teen Maisie Gilbert earns GB call-up

Telford Tigers’ teenage ice hockey star Maisie Gilbert has earned a Great Britain call-up.

The netminder has been included in the GB squad for next month’s IIHF World Championship (Division 1B) in Katowice.

The six-team tournament also includes hosts Poland, along with China, Denmark, Italy and Kazakhstan and will run from January 8-14.

GB coach, Michelle Smith, said: “We came close to a bronze medal last year in Kazakhstan.

“We have a number of players who played for GB in the Olympic qualifiers in Kazakhstan and 12 new faces. We have a great mix of youth and experience.”