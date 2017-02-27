AFC Bridgnorth matchwinner ends dramatic win in goal

Tom Whitney netted the winner and ended the game playing in goal as ten-man AFC Bridgnorth held on for a dramatic 3-2 win at Bilston Town Community.

Boss Steve Broome hailed his players for the manner in which they coped with adversity after playing the last 35 minutes with Whitney between the sticks after goalkeeper Chris Crook was shown a straight red card.

Whitney had earlier added to strikes from Liam Bood and Jason Pike to put Bridgnorth on course for victory, with all five goals coming in the first-half.

A delighted Broome said: “The lads were brilliant and stuck to their task, even when we went down to ten men.

“We had a couple of youngsters come off the bench and put in some vital work over the final half-hour.

“It was what you would describe as a really good squad performance. Between us and the reserves we had only 25 outfield players but they won 3-1 and we won 3-2.

“Our resources were stretched but everyone coped well.”

With Sam Mitchell having departed to take up a permanent role as head of conditioning at Kidderminster Harriers and Charlie Fellows and Karl Griffiths missing through injury, Broome was encouraged by the performances of several young players including Anwar Ologbon, who impressed at centre-half having been asked to switch from centre-forward.

Bridgnorth remain 14th in the West Midlands Premier Division table. Ellesmere Rangers, who experienced a frustrating 4-3 defeat away at Dudley Town, stay seventh.